Shibasish Sarkar secures third term as President of the Producers Guild of India

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Renowned producer Shibasish Sarkar, best known for producing films like ‘Raman Raghav 2.0 and ‘Trapped’ has been re-elected as the President of the Producers Guild of India for a third consecutive term at the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

The event also witnessed many other re-elections with Manish Goswami and Madhu Bhojwani as Vice Presidents, with Ashim Samanta and Fazila Allana continuing as Treasurers. Furthermore, Aashish Singh, Dipti Kotak, and Ankur Garg were elected as Vice Presidents, strengthening the leadership team.

During the meeting, Shibasish discussed the changing dynamics of the Media & Entertainment industry, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that content producers encounter. Members also reflected on the Guild's major activities from the past year and exchanged views on the issues that should be prioritized in the upcoming year.

In the previous year, Sarkar was re-elected as the president of the Film Producers Guild of India for the tenure of 2023-24. In the issued letter, while addressing, Sarkar mentioned the outstanding box office success and shared his thoughts on the scenario of the Media and Entertainment industry after COVID-19.

The letter read, “Shibasish Sarkar has been re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India during the association's 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on September 29. He was unanimously chosen for the position by the Guild's Council of Management.”

“The meeting also saw the re-election of Manish Goswami, Apoorva Mehta, Madhu Bhojwani, and Ambika Khurana as Vice Presidents, while Ashim Samanta and Fazila Allana were re-elected as Treasurers.”

In the letter, Sarkar added, “Although a series of box office successes this year is encouraging, there are still concerns regarding certain aspects of the ecosystem and structural issues that must be addressed before we can fully move past the disruptions caused by COVID-19."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.