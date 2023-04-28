'Shekhawat can go to jail soon', Gehlot hits back after 'Ravana' jibe

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) After Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the "Ravana of Rajasthan's politics", the latter hit back on Friday by saying that Singh "can soon go to jail in the Sanjeevani scam".

Gehlot said: "Gajendra Singh's friends are sitting in jail... He too can go to jail anytime."

"Singh and other BJP leaders are now abusing me. They are saying Ashok Gehlot is like 'Ravana'. But brother (Singh), you looted money, your friends are in jail. You too can go to jail anytime, such is the situation."

Gehlot also said that Singh says he is not an accused.

"Why did you go to the high court seeking bail when you are not an accused? Either Singh should resign on moral grounds, or the Prime Minister should sack such a corrupt minister. If you repay the money to the victims of Sanjivani scam by selling your property, I will call you Ram," Gehlot said, adding, "No matter how many stones the BJP throws at me, I will use them to build schools and hospitals, this is my thinking."

Earlier on Thursday, Shekhawat had lashed out at Gehlot and the Congress government in Rajasthan during a protest rally in Chittorgarh.

Singh had said at the end of his speech, "If you want to end the rule of Ashok Gehlot, the Ravana of Rajasthan politics, then raise your hands. Make a resolution for the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in Rajasthan."

