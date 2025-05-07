Shekhar Kapur: Operation Sindoor is precise hit at territories that backed the terrorist that killed innocent civilians

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has praised India’s measured and confident response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, commending its precision and restraint from war rhetoric. He stated that Operation Sindoor was a targeted strike against the territories and organizations that supported the perpetrators responsible for the killing of innocent civilians.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Shekhar hailed Operation Sindoor and wrote: “India’s response to Pahalgam terrorists attacks is befitting a Nation that is showing the world how responsible and confident it is in itself.”

“Without the rhetoric of War #operation_sindoor is a precise hit at territories and organisation that backed the horrendous terrorist that killed innocent civilians. #BharatMataKiJai #PahalgamTerroristAttack #operation_sindoor @narendramodi,” she wrote.

The 'Operation Sindoor’, came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan.

On April 22, almost 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack in the Valley has been tagged as the deadlies since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release at 1.44 a.m. saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

Reports said multiple loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad City in PoJK where a number of terrorist organisations have set up their training camps and launch pads. Muzaffarabad’s power was blacked out after the explosions. Besides Muzaffarabad, Kotli also has terror infrastructure, including training camps and launch pads.

