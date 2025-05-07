School Holiday in 4 Rajasthan Districts Due to India-Pak Tensions

Rajasthan has closed all schools in four border districts as a precautionary measure after Indian forces launched strikes in Pakistan. The districts affected are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, which lie along the India-Pakistan border. This decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amidst the growing tensions in the region.

Both government and private schools in these areas have been closed, and preparations for a mock drill are also underway. The drill is part of government instructions to prepare local residents for potential emergencies in light of the situation. Officials have confirmed that all arrangements for the drill have been completed.

With a border of approximately 1,070 kilometers shared with Pakistan, Rajasthan holds significant strategic importance. The western part of the state is currently on high alert as the situation continues to develop. Authorities are prioritizing security and readiness, monitoring the situation closely as the region faces an uncertain future.

School closures and the mock drill are part of ongoing efforts to maintain safety and manage the escalating tensions.