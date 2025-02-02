Shekhar Kapur has a query for daughter Kaveri: When did you grow up?

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently compiled a special social media post for his daughter Kaveri. The 'Masoom' maker shared two pictures on Instagram, one from Kaveri's childhood, and another one from the present day.

Shekhar Kapur also asked a very interesting question through the post. "Phew ! When did she grow up ? Scroll to the next pic .. and you could see those wide eyes wondering ‘what is this world ?She still wonders. From an amazing musician, singer-songwriter, poet .. and now an actor .. what new pastures is she aiming for .. ? "It’s ok, Kaveri, life is to wonder, so don’t ever lose that quality .. it makes you a great artist, forever curious . In whatever you do ..", he wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Kaveri mentioned in the comment section, "I still think wtf is this world on an hourly basis."

She further commented, "Interesting song choice."

On another front, after establishing herself as an accomplished

singer and songwriter, Kaveri will soon be making her way into Bollywood with "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story". The project will be made under the direction of Kunal Kohli.

In the meantime, Shekhar Kapur was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema on the eve of Republic Day.

Thanking the government of India for the recognition, The 'Mr India' director penned on social media, "What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully, this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are #JaiHind (sic)."

