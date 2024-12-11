Shehla Rashid slams ‘narrative builders’ on Indian Army’s actions in J&K, in pre-Article 370 era

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and Kashmir-based activist Shehla Rashid, on Wednesday, shared how her views on the Indian Army underwent a significant transformation after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Speaking to IANS, Rashid, known for her vocal opposition to the Indian government and its policies, reflected on how her perspective of the Army had evolved over time, particularly after the controversial revocation of Article 370, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir special autonomous status.

“Earlier, I used to be a strong opponent of the Army, but my views have changed," Rashid said.

She further stated, "Before 2019, we would see the Army entering homes, interrogating people. This created a negative image of the Army among the local population, and I was among those who never questioned it. But after the abrogation of Article 370, we began to question, 'Where is all this starting from?' It became clear that much of the unrest in Kashmir was being fueled from across the border, with Pakistan sending terrorists into the region."

Rashid emphasised that the lack of a critical understanding of the broader geopolitical situation had contributed to the initial negative sentiment towards the Indian Army in Kashmir.

“We never asked, nor were we allowed to ask, about the root causes of this tension," she said, reflecting on the long-standing conflict and the role of external factors.

Drawing attention to the plight of local soldiers, Rashid acknowledged the risks and sacrifices made by the Indian Army in the volatile region.

“We have seen the death of many soldiers and even today, we witness brave young soldiers posted in difficult territories in J&K. The Army has had to enter homes and pick up people for interrogation, but this is not out of malice. It’s a result of the larger geopolitical dynamics and the need to secure our borders from terrorism,” she said.

She also pointed out that while the Indian Army is often associated with militarised actions, it is crucial to understand the context that leads to such measures.

Rashid, who has also written about her experiences and perceptions in her book, reiterated the importance of questioning the root causes of the Kashmir conflict, especially as it relates to Pakistan’s role in promoting anti-India sentiments through terrorism.

“Pakistan has been promoting hatred against India by orchestrating terrorist activities in J&K,” she added.

Shehla Rashid further reacted to the ongoing issue of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“This is not just an issue for the Opposition to address,” Rashid stated when asked about the silence of political leaders regarding the atrocities in Bangladesh.

“If you ask me specifically, I can’t speak for the entire Opposition parties. However, the Gandhi family should definitely speak up on this issue, as it is part of their legacy.”

She said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh, a moment that led to the martyrdom of many Indians and Bangladeshis.

“It is my expectation that the Gandhi family will take a stand on this matter,” Rashid said, adding that the legacy of the 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh should not be forgotten when discussing the current plight of Hindus in the region.

