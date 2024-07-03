Shefali Rana talks about shooting for 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' in Chandigarh

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Shefali Rana, who plays the role of Poonam Khanna in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', has shared her experience of shooting in Chandigarh, Punjab, and given insights into her character.

The show is being shot in Chandigarh, which is close to Delhi, where Shefali grew up.

"My hometown is Delhi, and I've been settled in Mumbai for years. As a Punjabi, I always wanted to visit Chandigarh but never had the chance. Now that I'm filming here, I'm looking forward to exploring the city," said Shefali, who is best known for her role in 'Mariam Khan - Reporting Live'.

Shefali said that she loves being part of the project.

The actress said that the title is so inspiring.

"In my opinion, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' means the sky's the limit. We shouldn't limit ourselves when it comes to our growth. My character's name is Poonam Khanna. She's a very loving and dedicated mother and housewife who has accepted her life's reality and finds happiness in it."

The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Limited.

Talking about working with them, Shefali said: "Ravi and Sargun are the kind of producers every actor wants to work with. Being actors themselves, their perspective is completely different from other producers. And the cherry on top? They're wonderful human beings."

Shefali also discussed her approach to her roles: "First, I discuss the character with the creative team. We talk about their vision for the character, how she thinks, and her relationships with others. Then, I offer my own input and how I connect with the character."

"I prefer to connect with my director, co-stars, and the creative team first. It helps me feel comfortable enough to shoot on set. When you truly enjoy what you do, it's hard to feel monotonous. It's all about finding that joy in the process," added Shefali.

The show stars Amandeep Sidhu in the lead role and Aakash Ahuja in a pivotal role.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

