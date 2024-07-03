Devda presents MP budget report amid din by Oppn in Assembly

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdeesh Devda, who is also the Finance Minister of the state, presented the annual budget report amid din by the Opposition in the House on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar repeatedly urged Congress MLAs to maintain silence and help in the smooth functioning of the House.

However, the Opposition members kept shouting slogans and accusing the government of corruption.

"You are being watched by the people of Madhya Pradesh. I would urge you to sit in your place and let the Finance Minister read the budget. You will have ample opportunity to express your opinion about the budget," the Speaker was heard repeatedly saying in the House.

The Speaker further stated that in the last two days, the Opposition was given ample time to debate on the nursing colleges’ irregularities issue.

"A debate on the nursing colleges issue was conducted on the Opposition's request and a healthy discussion was held yesterday. Now, the Opposition should co-operate in running the House," Tomar added.

However, the Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar continued to create disturbance.

Meanwhile, Devda kept reading the budget report amid the din.

He highlighted the welfare schemes run by the state and Centre in Madhya Pradesh.

