Sheesh Mahal issue is very serious, says Kailash Gahlot who led BJP protest against Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Delhi BJP staged a protest on Thursday over allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent an extravagant Rs 45 crore to renovate the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, popularly known as 'Sheesh Mahal,' which was the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister.

The protest, led by recently-inducted leader Kailash Gahlot and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, saw hundreds of party workers gather outside Kejriwal's residence, raising slogans against the AAP government.

The demonstration culminated in police detaining several protesters, including senior party leaders.

The BJP has accused the AAP government of misusing taxpayers’ money to transform the property into a "palace-like" structure, highlighting the inventory of lavish furnishings reportedly used in the renovation. These include gold-plated fixtures, expensive furniture, and high-end decorative items that, according to BJP leaders, reflect a disregard for the principles of austerity that AAP once claimed to uphold.

Kailash Gahlot, who recently left the AAP to join the BJP, called the Sheesh Mahal controversy "a symbol of AAP's diminishing values."

Speaking to IANS at the protest site, Gahlot said, “The issue of Sheesh Mahal is very serious. It shows that the values of the Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have diminished. For any person associated with the AAP’s ideology, this is deeply disturbing. Even common citizens, when they see such extravagance, feel betrayed.”

The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the source of funding for the bungalow's renovation, alleging misuse of public funds.

Gahlot added, “We demand immediate action and an investigation into this issue. The misuse of taxpayers’ money cannot be ignored. The BJP is confident of forming the next government in Delhi, and this issue underscores why change is necessary.”

With Assembly elections approaching, this issue could become a pivotal point in the BJP's bid to wrest control of Delhi from the AAP

Delhi is likely to go for Assembly polls early next year.

