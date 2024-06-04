Shatrughan Sinha leading in Asansol against BJP's S.S. Ahluwalia

Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, of the Trinamool Congress, was leading in West Bengal's Asansol seat by over 39,000 votes against his BJP rival, Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

According to the trends by the Election Commission, Sinha is leading by 39,034 votes, securing 371,438 votes against Ahluwalia, who got 332,404 votes.

Sinha, who has his roots in Bihar, has been able to establish links with Asansol in the West Burdwan district after being elected from the seat in the 2022 by-elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.