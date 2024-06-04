Reva Kaurase loves the delicious food Arjun Bijlani brings on 'Shiv Shakti' set

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Reva Kaurase, who portrays Rimjhim in the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', shared about a close bond with Arjun Bijlani and said the highlight of working with him is that he brings "delicious food on set".

"One of the highlights of working with Arjun is the delicious food he often brings to set. He generously shares homemade delicacies with the entire crew, and it has become something we all look forward to," Reva said.

The actress said that from the moment they started filming together, it was clear that Arjun is not only a talented actor but also a wonderful person.

“Our bond on set has grown naturally, and it's been a fantastic experience sharing scenes with him," Reva shared.

Praising Arjun's professionalism and dedication, she said: "Arjun brings a great deal of professionalism and dedication to his craft, which has been inspiring to witness firsthand.”

“He has a remarkable ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters, making every scene we perform together truly engaging. His passion for acting is evident, and it motivates everyone around him, including me, to give our best."

Reva also spotlighted Arjun's positive influence off-screen.

"Off-screen, Arjun has a wonderful sense of humour and a positive attitude that lightens the mood on set. We often find ourselves laughing and sharing fun moments between takes, which makes the work environment incredibly enjoyable."

"His supportive nature and willingness to offer advice and insights have been invaluable, especially when tackling challenging scenes."

