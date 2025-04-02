Shashi Tharoor praising PM Modi with intent to join BJP for Kerala CM's post: Agnimitra Paul

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday reacted strongly to Shashi Tharoor’s recent praise of Narendra Modi and questioned his sudden admiration for the Prime Minister, suggesting that the Congress MP was attempting to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with hopes of being made the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Speaking to IANS, Agnimitra Paul said, “The work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for 140 crore Indians is truly commendable. Anyone with even a little sense would appreciate it. But why is Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suddenly praising him? What’s the reason behind it? We’ve heard that he wants to switch to the BJP so that the party makes him the Chief Minister of Kerala.”

Paul went on to emphasise that Tharoor’s praise was likely not genuine but rather motivated by political interests. She further remarked, “These people never act without an agenda. They think only about their own personal interests, and not about the welfare of the people. Shashi Tharoor, you want to become the Chief Minister of Kerala, that’s why you are praising PM Modi and BJP, right?”

Shashi Tharoor recently lauded India’s 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Prime Minister's guidance.

Tharoor referred to the initiative as one of India’s most significant accomplishments, saying, “India’s vaccine diplomacy during Covid pandemic stands out from amid the horrors of that time, as a powerful example of international leadership rooted in responsibility and solidarity.”

Earlier in March, he also supported PM Modi’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the Prime Minister's call for diplomacy as a means to resolve the ongoing crisis.

He cited PM Modi's remarks in Samarkand, stating, “This is not an era of war, and solutions can be found peacefully.”

