Sharvari witnesses the awe-inspiring Attari-Wagah border ceremony in Amritsar

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Sharvari was seen at the Wagah Border near Amritsar on Friday evening, where she attended the Attari-Wagah border ceremony.

The actress sported a traditional outfit as she watched the grand display of patriotism and discipline, by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) performing the daily retreat ceremony.

At the event, she even greeted and clicked photos with her fans, who noticed the actress was at the venue with them. After the ceremony, she took time to interact with BSF personnel, expressing her admiration for their dedication. Before leaving, she clicked pictures with officials.

In other news, the actress had heaped praise on Mindy Kaling after she was feted with a star on the Walk Of Fame.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Kaling posing next to her star at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and congratulated her.

She wrote: “Iconic, Inspirational & just Incredible @mindykaling Congratulations!!!”.

Kaling had taken to Instagram on Thursday, where she posted a gamut of images from her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony and said that it was one of the “most special days of her life.”

Talking about Sharvari, the actress on Februrary 10 shared photos of herself working out with a tire at the beach.

In a series of photos, the actress worked out on the beach using a tire. Alongside the images, she wrote in the caption, “Never tyre’d of a good beach workout #MondayMotivation.”

On the work front, Sharvari began her career in 2015 as an assistant director, working with filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It was in 2020, when she made her acting debut with Kabir Khan’s war drama series “The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.” She gained widespread praise for her portrayal of Bela in Aditya Sarpotdar’s mystery thriller "Munjya." The film also featured Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in pivotal roles and was released on June 7, 2024.

Most recently, she starred in “Vedaa” alongside John Abraham. Sharvari is now gearing up for her next project, the highly anticipated film “Alpha,” which is part of the YRF spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.