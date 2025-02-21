Sharvari finds Mindy Kaling ‘iconic, inspirational and just incredible’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Sharvari has heaped praise on Mindy Kaling after she was feted with a star on the Walk Of Fame. The Bollywood actress tagged her as ‘iconic, inspirational and just incredible’.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Kaling posing next to her star at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and congratulated her.

She wrote: “Iconic, Inspirational & just Incredible @mindykaling Congratulations!!!”.

Kaling had taken to Instagram on Thursday, where she posted a gamut of images from her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony and said that it was one of the “most special days of her life.”

She expressed herself in the comment section: “Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! I was surrounded by my dearest friends and family for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. @bjnovak gave such a beautiful speech.”

Kaling is the first South Asian Woman to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I was told after receiving my star that I was the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame. I’m humbled by that. I am so proud to be South Asian and I want to make my community proud of everything I do but more importantly I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars - who are already making a huge impact across the world.”

“I can’t believe how lucky I am! Thank you to my @warnerbrosentertainment family and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce. This was really incredible,” she added.

Talking about Sharvari, the actress on Februrary 10 shared photos of herself working out with a tire at the beach.

In a series of photos, the actress worked out on the beach using a tire. Alongside the images, she wrote in the caption, “Never tyre’d of a good beach workout #MondayMotivation.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.