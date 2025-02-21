AP Polycet 2025 Exam on April 30, Notification Soon

Students who are willing to take the Polycet for admissions to various polytechnic colleges this year can breathe a sigh of relief. The official date for Polycet 2025 for Andhra Pradesh is released. The exam is all set to take place on 30th of April this year and the official notification will also be out soon.

It's reported that a total of 69 coordination centres will be established across the state, and approximately 1,50,000 students are expected to take the test in April.

AP Polycet 2025: Application Fee

Rs.400 has been set as the application fee for Other Castes (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) candidates, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs.100.

The test is expected to start from 11am and conclude by 1pm.

It's being reported that the education department has issued an order yesterday instructing the Technical Education department to take necessary precautions for smooth conduct of the exam.

AP Polycet 2025: Exam Pattern

Candidates will be given one mark for every correct answer. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses. As there is not negative marking, students are advised to answer as many questions as possible so that they can have a higher chance of securing the marks they need to quality and get a seat in a polytechnic university/college of their preference.

AP Polycet 2025 Application form

The application form for Poylcet will be available after the official notification is released. Candidates are requested to keep checking AP polytechnic official website, https://polycetap.nic.in/Default.aspx for regular updates.