UGC NET 2025 Results: Direct Link, Cut-Off Marks, and Scorecard Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the UGC NET December 2024 examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the login page and entering their credentials, including their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Latest Updates on UGC NET December 2024 Result

NTA is expected to declare the UGC NET December 2024 result by Friday, February 21, 2025.

The examination was conducted between January 3 and January 27, 2025.

Candidates can download their UGC NET scorecards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Cut-Off and Scorecard Details

Along with the results, NTA will also release the subject-wise cut-off marks for the exam. The cut-off scores for Assistant Professor eligibility and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be different. Candidates can download the category-wise cut-off marks and their scorecards from the official website.

UGC NET December 2024 Result – Direct Link

Once activated, the direct link to download the UGC NET December 2024 result will be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in Candidates can access their results by clicking on the relevant link on the homepage.

