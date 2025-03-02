Sharon Stone reveals career decision that impacted ‘Basic Instinct’ interrogation dress

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sharon Stone sent shockwaves with her tiny white mini-dress, which she wore for her interrogation scene in her breakthrough role in ‘Basic Instinct’.

Over 30 years later, the actress and painter has shared what happened to the dress, and the significance of her keeping it for herself, reports ‘Deadline’.

The actress told ‘The Times of London’ that, previously after she made a TV film in the 1980s, the studio sold off all her wardrobe at a discount, and she felt embarrassed by the prospect of production crew being able to buy her underwear. She recalled:,“I thought, ‘Never again’. I had it put into my contracts that I keep all my clothes from films, unless they are studio rentals”.

As per ‘Deadline’, her decision meant that, following the success of her role of murder suspect Catherine Tramell in the erotic-thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ in 1992, her memorable outfit was hers to keep.

However, the actress shared that apart from the white minidress, she has other souvenir from the film as well.

She said, “I keep the white minidress from ‘Basic Instinct’ in a safe but have a ton of shoes from that movie in my closet, like black split-toe Gucci heels and strappy gold-studded ones. The rest of the costumes are in storage”.

On the eve of the Oscars, the actress was also asked about her decision to break with tradition and wear a simple white shirt to the ceremony in 1998, her first red carpet appearance with her husband, newspaper editor Phil Bronstein.

She said, “I’d just got married and I thought it would be a cool, sexy tribute to a newspaperman to wear a white shirt with his initials on it. Since he wasn’t in the business it was a nice way to bring him into my world”.

