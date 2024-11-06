Sharda Sinha was Lata Mangeshkar of folk music: Giriraj Singh

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to the late folk singer Sharda Sinha, describing her as a cultural icon whose legacy extended beyond Bihar.

“I visited her at AIIMS Delhi yesterday. The Prime Minister had also reached out to her son to inquire about her condition. Her passing is a profound loss that is difficult to fill. I believe she was the Lata Mangeshkar of folk music,” the Union Minister said.

Singh’s remarks highlight the immense influence Sharda Sinha had on Indian folk music. Often referred to as the "Nightingale of Bihar," her work brought regional music, especially during festivals like Chhath, into the national spotlight.

Addressing attacks on Hindu communities and temples in Canada, Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for their silence, suggesting they remain quiet on such issues for "secular votes."

Singh asserted, “Their silence seems to indicate a selective approach towards secularism, focusing only on certain communities."

Regarding the U.S. presidential election results, Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing optimism about strengthened relations between India and the United States.

On the political situation during the assembly election in Jharkhand, Singh alleged financial mismanagement by the state government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“Jharkhand is facing a severe financial crisis, affecting its ability to pay salaries to government employees. Substantial funds from Jharkhand had been misappropriated and sent to Bangladesh,” Singh said.

He suggested that Chief Minister Soren and other leaders may be linked to this issue. This needs a thorough investigation, particularly into funds allegedly benefiting Bangladeshi nationals whom he described as "infiltrators," urging authorities to look into these allegations.

