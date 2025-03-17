Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, thanks him for honouring request on 'Marathi Sahitya Sammelan'

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) President Sharad Pawar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for accepting his request on the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan and also showcasing ‘special affection’ towards him.

“Your profound and insightful speech resonated deeply with Marathi people across the world. I truly appreciate you for your kind gesture exhibiting your special affection towards me during the inaugural ceremony,” said Pawar, penning his thoughts in the letter.

NCP (SP) President’s ‘letter of thanks’ to PM Modi comes days after the latter accepted his request and inaugurated the 98th 'Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan', held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, last month.

The literary festival was organised by Sarhad Pune and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal.

“This literary festival was elevated to historic significance under your esteemed leadership,” Pawar wrote further.

Sharing the letter on his social media handle, the NCP (SP) supremo also informed that he has sought the Prime Minister’s assistance in getting necessary permissions from the Delhi Government and NDMC for installing the sculptures of Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadaji Shinde, and Subedar Malhar Rao Holkar at the Talkatora Stadium.

“The venue of Sammelan - Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi holds immense historical and cultural significance. It was once the very site where Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadaji Shinde, and Subedar Malhar Rao Holkar camped, their legacy etched into the fabric of our nation's history. Recognising this, Sarhad, Pune initially proposed installing half-statues of these legendary warriors at this location. However, many literary figures and well-wishers have voiced the sentiment that full-sized equestrian statues would be a more fitting tribute to their valour and contribution,” he wrote in the letter.

He urged the Prime Minister to intervene in granting necessary permissions from the Delhi government as well as NDMC for installing the full-sized equestrian statues at the venue.

---IANS

mr/uk

