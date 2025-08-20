Shamita Shetty lauds “Jiju” Raj Kundra, sends best wishes for Punjabi debut Mehar

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty has extended her heartfelt wishes to brother-in-law Raj Kundra, who is all set to make his Punjabi film debut with Mehar. Taking to Instagram, Shamita shared her excitement, writing, “All the best for Mehar Jiju. Can't wait to watch your first Punjabi film on big screen. Wishing the entire team the very best and great success.”

She also tagged Raj Kundra and actress Geeta Basra, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Raj Kundra's Punjabi debut Mehar has already generated buzz for his emotional storytelling, with audiences curious to see him in a fresh cinematic avatar. Alongside him, Geeta Basra, who makes a graceful return to films, plays a significant role adding depth and charm to the narrative. The on-screen chemistry in Mehar is being described as heartfelt and rooted in realism, bringing alive the essence of Punjabi culture and emotions.

Shamita's support not only reflects the close bond she shares with her brother-in-law, but also adds a strong note of encouragement as the film inches closer to release.

Shamita's post resonated with fans who flooded the comments with love for the Shetty-Kundra family. On the work front, Shamita Shetty continues to command admiration as a versatile performer.

She has carved her own path in the industry. Apart from an actor, she is a fantastic painter as well and recently completed her first Pichwai painting which was loved by many and the post went viral on social media. Talking about Mehar, as the movie gears up to bring Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra together on the big screen, Shamita's heartfelt words have amplified with the anticipation surrounding the film. With the family backing and audience curiosity, the project promises to be a special movie for all involved.

