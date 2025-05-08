Shameful, cheap politics: Leaders slam Chavan over remark on 'Operation Sindoor'; Cong distances itself

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Leaders from across the political spectrum on Thursday condemned Congress veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan for his controversial comments on the naming of India's recent military offensive, 'Operation Sindoor', calling his remarks "shameful" and an example of "cheap politics." Even the Congress distanced itself from the senior leader's remarks and reiterated that it was "standing firmly with the government."

Chavan, speaking on Wednesday, questioned the government's intent behind the name of the operation and suggested that the move was meant to draw "sentimental benefits."

He said that wars are fought with arms and ammunition, not with emotions, and accused the NDA government of expecting to gain some sentimental benefits through it.

The operation, carried out by the Indian armed forces, targeted nine high-value terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), days after the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly Hindu men, were killed.

Reacting to Chavan's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha told IANS, "He claimed that the name 'Operation Sindoor' was given to gain emotional advantage. But I believe that's a very shameful remark. For years, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have been erasing the 'sindoor' of our mothers and sisters."

"After yesterday's strike, the Pakistani terrorists will live in fear," he added.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Ram Kadam echoed similar sentiments and said, "Chavan is a former Chief Minister from the Congress. Has it become a habit of Congress leaders to reduce even the most sensitive matters to cheap politics?"

Even within the Congress, reactions to Chavan's remarks were cautious and senior party leader Pawan Khera distanced the party from the statement.

Pawan Khera told IANS, "I don't think anyone should comment on this right now. We fully support any steps the government takes, and we stand firmly with the government."

NCP(SP) leader Amar Sharadrao Kale told IANS, "I believe the attack was on our country, and in such matters, we all stand with the nation. Rahul Gandhi has already made it clear that whatever stand the government takes, the Opposition will stand firmly with full strength and extend complete support."

The backlash against Chavan's statement highlights the heightened sensitivity surrounding 'Operation Sindoor', as the name was chosen to symbolically honour the grief of the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

Many of the victims were newlyweds or accompanied by their spouses, and the symbolism of 'sindoor' -- a traditional sign of marriage in Hindu culture -- was intended to reflect the nation's collective sorrow and resolve for the massacre.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.