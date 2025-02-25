Shalmali Kholgade says one has to completely surrender to music composer’s vision in film music

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is known for songs like ‘Pareshaan’, ‘Balam Pichkari’, ‘Latt Lag Gayi’, has shared what film music has taught her as an artist.

The singer is set to clock 13 years in the industry, and has shared that she learnt taking directions from music composers while working in film music.

Shalmali told IANS, “When you sing a film song, you have to completely surrender yourself to the music composer and his vision. And then if he allows you to do something of your own, if he needs that in his song, then you do it”.

Prior to working in film music, Shalmali worked with a local Mumbai based band. She got the offer to croon ‘Pareshan’ from ‘Ishaqzaade’ from Amit Trivedi while she was still studying.

She further mentioned, “So, I learned that because of film music, to emote is something I realised is so important in music. And now when I write my own independent music, I use the tricks that I've learned in playback to emote in my own independent music. My journey has been a very, very delightful one, in which at every corner, I found something very new and fresh and interesting to learn”.

The singer also lauded the amazing people that she has met during the course of her journey.

She added, “I met so many amazing people, because I feel like with people around whom you can be absolutely yourself around and can express yourself then nothing like it. Having those kinds of people around has been very important for me. Now that I look back, the last 13 years have been the most eventful. I hope that this is just the beginning of everything that I'm going to do for the rest of my life in music”.

