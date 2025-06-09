Shahid Kapoor playfully tags wife Mira, brother Ishaan as ‘fans’

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor funnily labelled his wife Mira Kapoor and his actor-brother Ishaan Khatter as his “fans”.

Shahid took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a picture of himself sitting at a restaurant. The selfie had Mira and Ishaan standing next to Shahid, who is dressed in a powder blue shirt, smiling slightly. Mira and Ishaan pose with a big smile to get clicked.

The caption on the image reads: "These fans I tell you....."

Talking about Ishaan, who made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred Shahid, was last seen in the series “The Royals”.

It also features Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the romantic comedy centered on a once-wealthy royal family in present-day India, facing financial hardships.

Their fate begins to change when the family’s heir partners with a hospitality entrepreneur to transform their ancestral palace into a high-end resort.

He also featured in the music video titled ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’ with Tara Sutaria. The heartfelt song features vocals by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the track was filmed against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir's picturesque landscapes.

"Pyaar Aata Hai,” which marked Ishaan and Tara's first onscreen collaboration, was released on March 7.

Meanwhile, Shahid is prepping for his upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

“Arjun Ustara” is a love story set in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.