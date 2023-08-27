Shahid Kapoor congratulates Indian men’s relay team on setting Asian record

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood’s one of the most handsome actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday congratulated the Indian men’s relay team, who have set the Asian record to qualify for final in the ‘World Athletics Championships’.

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team caused a sensation at the World Athletics Championships, by finishing second behind the United States in the semifinal heat, setting the Asian Record and qualifying for the final.

The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal Variathodi and Rajes Ramesh came up with a superb race to set a new Asian record, dipping below three minutes.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid shared a happy picture of the players and wrote: “Congratulations on setting a new Asian record for 4×400m … Good luck for the finals.”

In another Story, the 42-year-old actor shared his look of the day. Dropping a mirror selfie, Shahid looked dapper in a white casual tee, with a silver neck chain and a yellow cap.

Giving a glimpse of his wardrobe, Shahid wrote “Happy Sunday”, with a backdrop music of ‘With You’ by A P Dhillon.

On the work front, Shahid was seen in 2023 action thriller film ‘Bloody Daddy’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in crime thriller series ‘Farzi’, directed by Raj and DK. The show stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Sunny (played by Shahid), a disillusioned artiste who decides to make counterfeit money. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Shahid next has an untitled romantic comedy in the pipeline. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

