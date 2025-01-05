Shahid Kapoor calls ‘Deva’ the most challenging film of his career

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor has described his upcoming project, "Deva," as the most challenging film of his career.

The actor shared that this film pushes him in ways he's never experienced before. Shahid also revealed that the film delves deep into the duality of a single character.

Speaking about his character, Shahid shared, “The madness of Mumbai’s Deva reflects the madness of Mumbai itself. The character’s name is Dev, but there’s also an ‘A’ in it, which makes him Deva. All of us have two sides within us—a Deva and an Asur. This film explores the duality of one character. Mumbai is quite similar—it has beauty, but it also has an edge. That contrast is what gives Mumbai its unique charm.”

He added, “This is a film for the people. We’ve made it with the audience in mind, revolving around their lives and experiences. It’s a story that will resonate with everyone.”

“For years, people have been telling me to make a massy film, a film that connects with the masses. This is that next step in my journey—a character crafted for the people. This has been one of the most challenging films for me as an actor, incredibly challenging on so many levels. But I don’t want to reveal too much. Watch it on January 31, and you’ll see that there’s a Deva in all of us. This is a heartfelt, beautiful film, and I can promise that audiences will truly enjoy watching it,” he further said.

The highly anticipated teaser of Deva, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, was unveiled on Sunday. The teaser, which is devoid of dialogue, showcased Shahid’s signature swagger while highlighting his impressive skills in action and dance sequences.

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" is set to release on January 31.

