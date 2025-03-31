Shah Rukh Khan wishes everyone a day full of 'hugs, biryani, & warmth' this Eid

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) The 'Badshaah' of Bollywood wished everyone a day full of 'hugs, biryani, warmth, and endless love' this Eid.

Taking to his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle SRK penned a heartfelt wish for his fans. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all!!"

While Shah Rukh usually greets his fans from the balcony of his house Mannat every year, this year fans were left disappointed.

Before this, Aamir Khan posed for the shutterbugs with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Khan at his Bandra home during Eid. The father and sons were seen twinning in white as they faced the camera together.

Mr perfectionist was also clicked with the fans outside his residence. Not just that, he even distributed sweets to everyone on the special occasions.

Additionally, Salman Khan also gave his fans a reason to rejoice. Despite the security concerns, he decided to greet his fans on Eid.

However, this time, Salman greeted fans from his balcony covered with bullet-proof glass to ward off any snipper threats.

Another thing that was usual this time was that Salman was not alone, he was accompanied by his adorable niece, Ayat. In a heart-melting moment, Salman was seen encouraging little Ayat to wave at the enthusiastic crowd.

Salman even took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen waving to his fans from the balcony the Galaxy apartment.

"Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak!," Salman penned in the caption.

The three Khans were last seen together on Aamir Khan's 60th birthday bash. Before that, they were clicked under the same roof during the special screening of Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film 'Loveyapa.'

