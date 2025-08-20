Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, turned host for son Aryan Khan's big day.

Gracing the trailer launch event of Aryan's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", SRK was seen actively interacting with everyone on the stage, like the entertaining host he is.

Several glimpses of his fun interactions with Bobby Doel and other members of the cast are doing the rounds on social media.

Not just that, being the ultimate entertainer he is, he kept the audience hooked during the entire event with his charisma and quick wit.

Shah Rukh even got a little emotional as he introduced Aryan on stage for the very first time.

King Khan urged everyone to give his son 150% of the love they have given him over the years.

Calling Aryan on stage, SRK said, “Main bohot shukraguzaar hoon Mumbai ki is pavitra dharti ka, is desh ki pavitra dharti ka, jisne mujhe mauka diya ki main aap logon ko 30 saal tak entertain karne ki koshish kar sakun. Aaj bohot khaas din hai, kyunki isi pavitra dharti par mera beta bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai. Bohot accha ladka hai. (I am deeply grateful to the sacred land of Mumbai, to the sacred land of this country, which gave me the opportunity to try and entertain you all for 30 years. Today is a very special day because on this very land, my son is taking his first step. He’s a very good boy.)"

“Toh aaj jab woh aapke saamne aayega, aur agar aapko uska kaam accha lage, toh uske liye taaliyan bajaiyega. Aur un taaliyon mein thodi si dua bhi rakhna, thodi si prarthna bhi rakhna. Aur jaise ki maine aapse pichli baar kaha tha, jo pyaar aap logon ne mujhe diya hai, uska 150% aap use dena. (So today, when he comes before you, and if you like his work, please applaud for him. And in those applause, keep a little blessing, a little prayer too. And as I had told you earlier, the love you have given me, give him 150% of that.)," King Khan added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.