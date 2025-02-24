Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ re-release to draw the curtains on month of romance

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is gearing up for its re-release to lower the curtains on the month of romance.

The film, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, is set to arrive in cinemas on February 28. ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, and bagged three National Awards. At the 45th National Film Awards, the film won 3 awards, including Best Popular Film. Karisma Kapoor’s performance as Nisha won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The film is known for its soulful music, mesmerizing dance sequences, and unforgettable dialogues, and remains a cult favorite among fans of Bollywood romance. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers (Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor) get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer (played by SRK). The soundtrack was composed by Uttam Singh, and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The film was the second of Yash Chopra's 4 consecutive films to star Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. The other two were Veer-Zara and his ;ast directorial ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was the third film to feature SRK opposite Madhuri Dixit, after ‘Anjaam’ and ‘Koyla’.

Sridevi was initially offered to play the role of Pooja, but she declined as she did not find her role as substantial as that in ‘Lamhe’, and the role eventually went to Madhuri. The film also starred Akshay Kumar in a cameo bringing the rare instance when two superstars of Hindi cinema from Delhi shared the screen.

The film, which was produced by Yash Raj Films, furthered SRK’s stardom, and his charm swayed the ladies establishing him as the eternal King of Romance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.