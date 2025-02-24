UP govt intensifies preparations for final 'Amrit Snan' on Mahashivratri

Prayagraj, Feb 24 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws to a close, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the final holy bath, or 'Amrit Snan,' on Mahashivratri proceeds without a hitch. With millions of devotees expected to descend upon Prayagraj for this auspicious occasion, authorities are ramping up every aspect of the event to guarantee safety, comfort, and smooth logistics for all participants.

The 'Amrit Snan' on Mahashivratri marks the grand conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. The significance of this final bath is profound, and the state government has prepared meticulously for the thousands of pilgrims who will flock to the Sangam Ghat and other bathing spots, marking the grand finale of this sacred event.

Talking to IANS, Prayagraj’s District Magistrate (DM), Ravindra Kumar Mandar shared details of the extensive measures being taken to ensure the success of the event.

"The preparations for Mahashivratri and the final holy bath of the Maha Kumbh are in full swing. Our honourable Chief Minister has given clear instructions, and all officials and staff are on the ground, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," Mandar added.

"We are continuously receiving feedback from devotees, which allows us to adjust our plans as needed. From barricades to security at the temples and ghats, everything is set in place. We have also deployed police personnel at key points to maintain order and safety. The focus is on ensuring a smooth experience, from the holy darshan at Shiva temples to the ritual bath at the Sangam Ghat,” he said.

To address concerns about traffic and congestion, the Prayagraj DM assured that everything was well-managed.

"We’ve activated over 110 parking areas across the city and have coordinated with the police, railways, and the roadways department to ensure that traffic remains smooth. Diversion schemes are in place, and our officers are stationed at strategic points to guide the crowds efficiently,” Mandar stated.

"The crowd management plan has been carefully designed to ensure that every devotee can safely reach the fair area and return to their destinations without any hassles," he added.

Recognising the challenges posed by such a massive event, the administration is also taking steps to minimise inconvenience to the local population, particularly students.

As the Mahashivratri bath coincides with the examination season, the district magistrate shared an important update regarding Board exams.

"To accommodate the students, we’ve rescheduled the 10th and 12th Hindi exams that were set for today, February 24, to March 9. All other exam schedules will remain unchanged, and students have been informed accordingly," Mandar stated.

"We are committed to ensuring that students face no inconvenience during this period."

One of the largest festivals observed by Lord Shiva's devotees, Mahashivratri, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. On this day, Hindus offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, as the festival celebrates their union.

