Shah Rukh Khan connection shows up in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) A new connection between the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has come to light.

Earlier, a man was seen trying to look inside SRK’s swanky bungalow, Mannat in the Bandstand area of Mumbai. The intruder tried to see inside SRK’s house using a 6 to 8 feet long iron ladder. The cops even searched SRK’s house to ensure his safety.

What’s more intriguing is that the person, who tried to look inside SRK’s house appears to be similar, in terms of height and frame, to the culprit who attacked Saif on Thursday.

Not only this, according to the information received by the Mumbai Police, the police suspect that the person cannot be alone because the iron ladder that was used to conduct the recce is not possible to lift a person alone, at least two to three people will be needed to lift it

Although no complaint has been filed by Shah Rukh Khan in this regard, but police are taking this matter seriously and are trying to find out whether the ladder that was used has any report of theft.

Meanwhile, Saif was reportedly attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.