Shah in Rajasthan tomorrow, to meet BJP leaders from eight LS seats

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Tuesday to address party leaders and workers from eight Lok Sabha seats -- three in Bikaner, three in Udaipur and two in Jaipur, confirmed party workers.

Shah will first visit Bikaner where he will address the workers from three Lok Sabha seats of Bikaner division (Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh), and also Churu Lok Sabha constituency. Party leaders from Jaipur will be present at this programme to be held at the Park Paradise Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

The Home Minister will meet over 200 leaders in a big hall and share the strategy for winning the LS polls, said sources. The BJP's Bikaner in charge for the Lok Sabha polls, Satish Poonia, will also be present in the programme.

Poonia, while speaking to IANS, said, “The Vijay Sankalp for winning Lok Sabha will start on 20th February from Bikaner with the meetings of the Election Management Committee of three Lok Sabha constituencies, including Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Churu. This will be held in the special presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he added.

After touring Bikaner, Shah will be in Udaipur where he will address a Lok Sabha cluster meeting of Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Banswara Lok Sabha constituencies in the new agricultural market complex constructed in Balicha, the newly-developed south extension of Udaipur city.

From Udaipur, Shah will visit Jaipur where he will address the professional groups from the city, said party workers, adding that the final details of Jaipur visit were being finalised.

Poonia said, "All workers and public representatives have fully mobilized for the hat-trick of Mission 25."

