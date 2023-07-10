Shah lauds J&K Police for heroism, honesty & commitment to duty

Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the "exemplary integrity, honesty, heroism and commitment to duty" of the J&K Police under the most challenging circumstances. Shah's appreciation for J&K Police has been no less than a medallion of honour.

Shah has lauded the heroism of the local police and its leadership for standing up to the challenges of time and vagaries of nature.

The Union home minister said on his Twitter page, "True heroism lies in our acts of honor and honesty that leave an indelible mark on the lives we touch.

"ASI Darshan Kumar and HC Satpal of the J&K Police proved this saying correct. They found a bag that contained Rs 80000, a mobile phone, and Yatra documents.

"They traced out its owner, a pilgrim, and handed it over to her. I appreciate them for being an example of integrity."

He also spoke highly of the personnel of J&K Police disaster response wing in another tweet in which he said, "The NDRF and the SDRF have always stood tall in service to the nation and humanity despite all odds. Their role has been crucial in fulfilling our goal of providing a safer Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim.

"Sharing a photograph of an SDRF Jawan carrying a lady yatri on his back for 3 km through the unforgiving terrain of the Himalayas on her way back from the holy shrine. I applaud them for being the beacon of safety for the citizens."

It must be recalled that braving the challenges of terrorism and maintaining law and order in most trying times has become the hallmark of the local police.

Its list of its martyrs and unrelenting pursuit to bring peace to J&K has become an example to ameliorate for the police force of other parts of the country.

Acting in total synergy with the Army and the central armed police forces (CAPFs), the local police have been playing a pivotal roll in controlling narco-terrorism, contributing significantly in social policing, prevention of routine crime, providing security to protected persons and yet standing steadfast in their commitment to end the scourge of terrorism.

