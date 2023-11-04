Sexual harassment at B’luru mall: Retired headmaster surrenders before cops

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) A retired school headmaster has surrendered before the police in connection with a sexual harassment case at the Lulu Mall here.

According to the police on Saturday, a probe revealed that Ashwath Narayana (60) used to harass young girls and women in malls.

As per the CCTV footage at the mall, the accused had misbehaved with several females. He used to spend the weekends at the mall and touch women and young inappropriately taking advantage of the crowd.

The police are suspecting that the accused headmaster had done this in other malls as well.

He is further being grilled by the police.

A video of a young woman being sexually harassed by the accused at a mall had gone viral on social media following which the police launched a probe.

The video showed the accused man deliberately touching the back of the woman at the games zone in the crowded mall.

It also showed the man's misbehaviour in another place. The victim had not protested after the misconduct.

The video was uploaded on an Instagram account and went viral on social media with the uploader stating that the incident had taken place at the famous Lulu Mall.

"Recorded this incident today evening around 6.30 p.m. in Lulu Mall Funtura Bengaluru. This man in the video was doing such a thing to the random women and girls around here. "First when I saw him in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording the video. Then I got this. Went to security and complained about this, then we came in search of him but failed. So informed the mall management and security. They said they'll try to find that person and take action. Shame on such people," the whistle-blower had stated.

