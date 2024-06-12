Sex videos case: Prajwal Revanna handed over to SIT custody in rape case

Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Prime accused in the sex videos case, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was handed over to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a rape case by a court on Wednesday.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan and Magistrate (ACMM) court passed the order in this regard and gave the custody of former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, to the SIT till June 18.

The court had earlier sent him to judicial custody till June 24 and Prajwal was sent to the Bengaluru Central Prison on June 10.

As per the request of the SIT, Prajwal was produced before the court by the jail authorities in connection with a rape case registered against him under FIR Number 2/2024.

The court had obliged the request.

Prajwal Revanna was given undertrial number 5664 during his stay in the central prison. He was kept in the quarantine cell and he was given food as per the menu of the jail.

Earlier, the court did not listen to his plea for a comfortable stay at the SIT facility.

The SIT has booked cases against Prajwal under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and Under Sections of the Information Technology Act.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.