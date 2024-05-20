Sex video scandal: Kumaraswamy accuses K’taka govt of phone tapping; Shivakumar hits back

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the state government of phone tapping of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's family members in connection with the alleged sex video scandal.

“Our phones are being tapped. The phones of 40 people in my close circle are also tapped. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar knows everything about what I converse. The new phone can also be tapped within 24 hours. All members of my family have their phones tapped,” Kumaraswamy told media persons.

Kumaraswamy said that his father H.D. Deve Gowda is pained by the turn of events related to the alleged sex scandal and wanted to resign from his Rajya Sabha post.

He said that the second part of the sex video scandal revealed victims’ identities. “The main intention is to target former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s family and destroy the JD-S,” he said.

Kumaraswamy accused Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar of various crimes, saying he should be booked under IPC Section 107 for abetment of crime, IPC 108 for being an abettor of crime, IPC 202 for concealing a crime, and for violating the oath of office under Schedule Three of the Constitution.

He alleged that Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan is also targeting his family as his government did not appoint him the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru when Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that he has nothing to do with the investigation of the scandal. “I did not speak about Deve Gowda’s family. I feel sad for their situation,” he said.

On the phone tapping allegation, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Karnataka government won’t indulge in such “foolishness”.

“They are not terrorists. Phone tapping is used for terrorists. They (Kumaraswamy and family) are state leaders. Who is going to tap their phones? It is a lie. They have only said this to get publicity,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

