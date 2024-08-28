Adult video scam: Karnataka High Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of HD Revanna's bail

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday nixed the Special Investigation Team's plea seeking the cancellation of bail to JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna in a kidnap case linked to the alleged sex video scam.

The bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, also granted bail to all accused, Satish Babu, Madhu Gowda, K.A. Rajgopal, H.K. Sujay, H.N. Madhu and S. T. Keerthi.

Revanna's wife Bhavani, also accused in the case, was already out on bail.

On May 13, the Special Court for MLAs/MPs granted conditional bail to Revanna after which the SIT moved the High Court challenging the order.

On May 3, the Karnataka Police registered an FIR against Revanna in connection with the kidnapping of the woman, believed to be one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving his son Prajwal.

The victim's son had registered a missing complaint naming H. D. Revanna as the prime accused in the case.

The victim's son alleged that his mother went missing after the surfacing of a purported sex video in which Prajwal could be seen sexually assaulting her.

The victim's son alleged that his mother was locked up in an undisclosed location, as he pleaded with the police to initiate legal action against H.D. Revanna and Satish Babu, a relative of Bhavani. The victim was rescued from the farmhouse of H.D. Revanna's Personal Assistant.

Prajwal, the prime accused in the sex videos case, has been charged with repeated rape, kidnapping, threats and videographing sexual acts.

Prajwal's elder brother, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was facing charges of forcing unnatural sex on a party worker and was recently released on bail.

Recently, H. D. Revanna said that he has seen many ups and downs in his 25 years of political career and the present difficult phase shall too pass.

"Certain officials are saying that my political career is over. I have seen many ups and downs in 25 years. This phase shall too pass. In 1989, the JD(S) lost all seven seats in the Hassan district. People claimed that Deve Gowda's political career was over. However, Deve Gowda became first Chief Minister and then Prime Minister within four years. There was a minor setback in 1999 also," H. D. Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H. D. Devegowda said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.