Sex scandal: Court rejects bail petition of former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru, June 26 (IANS) A special court here on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of former JD-S MP and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in sex video scandal, in one of the cases of sexual assault cases lodged against him.

This rejected bail plea was in the first case lodged against Revanna after the sex videos went viral on social media after the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in the state.

After hearing the arguments and counterarguments, the court had reserved its order for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which presently has custody of Revanna, took him to his home town Holenarasipura for investigations.

Revanna is already facing three rape cases and the fourth case had come to light on Tuesday when a woman JD-S worker lodged a case of repeated rape against him at the Holenarasipura Town Police station.

The SIT has filed cases against Revanna under the IPC's sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and under sections of the Information Technology Act.

