Sex scandal case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) A court here on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bhavani Revanna -- the mother of Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna who has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal.

According to sources, the SIT is likely to arrest Bhavani Revanna in the kidnapping case of the victim in the alleged sex scandal.

The SIT vehemently argued in court that Bhavani Revanna's petition should not be entertained.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday served a notice to Bhavani Revanna -- a former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member -- in connection with the kidnapping case.

The SIT has directed Bhavani Revanna to be present at her residence in Holenarasipur town in Hassan district for questioning.

The kidnapping case has been lodged at the KR Nagar Police Station in Mysuru district.

Earlier, in a letter to the SIT on May 15, Bhavani Revanna stated that she would be available at her residence for questioning if the need arose.

The SIT team, which includes women personnel, could question her anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 1 (Saturday), according to sources.

Sources said that Bhavani Revanna has been out of the public eye for the last 15 days and is staying at an undisclosed location.

As the anticipatory bail plea has been rejected, the SIT is "most likely" to arrest her.

Earlier, counsel for the SIT, B.N. Jagadish submitted that Bhavani Revanna had made calls to Satish Babu, the second accused in the kidnapping case, and others.

He argued that it is not possible to obtain additional information without arresting Bhavani Revanna.

"She is politically connected, rich, and powerful, making her arrest inevitable. Bhavani Revanna had prevented the victim from registering a complaint against her son," Jagadish said.

The counsel also submitted that they have recorded the victim's statement and enough evidence was gathered against Bhavani Revanna, he stated.

Senior counsel Sandeep Chowta, arguing for Bhavani Revanna, maintained that there are no direct allegations against her.

"She is linked to the case based on the call list of another person. The argument is based on circumstantial evidence. The victim who came to meet Bhavani Revanna was safely sent back to her home. Despite this fact being clear in the complaint, Bhavani Revanna is being implicated in the case," he said.

Bhavani Revanna had written a letter to the SIT stating that she would cooperate with the investigation.

"In this context, she should be granted bail," the counsel pleaded before the court.

