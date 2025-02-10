Several shops gutted in huge fire in old Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Several garment shops were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a shopping complex in old city of Hyderabad on Monday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, the fire broke in a garment shop on the third floor of a building and spread to the second and fourth floors. More than 40 garment shops were reduced to ashes in the blaze.

A fire services official said they received a call around 2.15 a.m. and they immediately rushed to the scene.

At least eight fire engines were pressed into service for the fire-fighting operation which continued for more than seven hours.

The fire broke out in a cloth shop in Madina & Abbas Towers Wholesale Market in Deewan Dewdhi, a commercial hub near the Madina Building, and spread to adjoining shops.

Dark smoke engulfed the entire area, spreading panic. The officer said as the shops were closed, the firefighting personnel had a tough time in dousing the flames. They had to break open the shutters to control the fire.

Huge stocks of garments, polyester material and hosiery items led to the rapid spread of fire, making the task of firefighters difficult.

The fire services personnel with the help of police controlled the fire after an operation that lasted for more than seven hours. No one was injured in the mishap. Smoke was seen billowing out from some of the gutted shops for a long time.

As the news spread about the fire, shop owners rushed to the market and were shocked over the massive property loss.

The fire services officials suspect a short circuit led to the huge fire. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

An official said an estimate of the property loss would be made after gathering details from the shop owners.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.