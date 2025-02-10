WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals will be one of the favourites to win the title, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Former India men’s cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals’ are one of the favourites to win WPL 2025, saying that despite the trophy eluding them twice, their consistency in playing will make them go one step further this time.

DC have been table-toppers in league stages of WPL 2023 and 2024, but have ended up runners-up on both occasions, including at their home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC will open their WPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on February 15.

“Success is always defined by trophies, but in the first two seasons of the TATA WPL, Delhi Capitals have truly stood out with their style of play and consistency. I know they haven’t won a title yet, but they came very close last season. Given their performances, they will definitely be one of the favourites this year as well,” said Chopra on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday.

DC’s opening pair will once again be captain Meg Lanning and young Shafali Verma, but Chopra sounded not too optimistic about them clicking as a pair in WPL 2025. Meg has played cricket sporadically since her international retirement, while Shafali has been out of the Indian team set-up after a poor ODI series against New Zealand last year.

It meant Shafali was back to playing domestic cricket, and finished as the leading run-getter in the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy, amassing 414 runs in five matches at an average of 82.80 and a strike rate of 145.26, including hitting one hundred and three fifties.

She was also the highest run-scorer in Senior Women's One Day Trophy via 527 runs at an average of 75.29 and a strike-rate of 152.31. “Since Meg Lanning’s retirement from international cricket, she hasn’t been in her best form. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma has also lost her spot in the Indian squad.”

“Neither of them has been scoring runs consistently, but I’m eager to see how they perform in Season 3 of the WPL. One thing is certain—it’s going to be both challenging and exciting,” concluded Chopra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.