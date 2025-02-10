Suriya nailed the first glimpse shot of Retro in just one take!

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Retro’, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, have now disclosed that Suriya, unmindful of a heavy downpour, nailed the first glimpse shot of the film in a single take.

On Monday, the makers of the film, as promised earlier, chose to release Behind the scenes information of what happened on the sets in the form of a comic strip.

The first comic strip that the team released was on how the team departed from the norm of conducting a pooja to start the film.

Taking to X, Stone Bench the production house of director Karthik Subbaraj, released a comic titled Retro BTS Comic: Episode 1.

Along with the comic strip, it posted, “Kicking Off "Retro" in Style! Forget the usual pooja ceremony or predictable promo videos—Karthik Subbaraj wanted something totally unique. So, the team went all out and shot a single, high-impact scene to announce ‘Retro’. No fluff, just pure cinematic punch. And guess what? Fans went crazy for it!”

The production house then went on to point out that the unit had to shoot the scene, irrespective of the weather conditions. “Rain or shine, the shot had to happen! The first glimpse of Retro was shot in insane rain. The weather didn’t cooperate, but the team didn’t back down either. “

Stating that every single technician and artist gave it their all, the makers said that Suriya nailed the shot in the first take itself. “And Suriya sir? Absolute legend—nailed the shot in just one take!,” the makers informed.

They also pointed out that the team didn’t just shoot the footage but finished the whole process right on location including DI work.

“And before anyone could blink, the final video was ready to go. No delays, no last-minute panic—just smooth, efficient work,” the makers said on how the first shot was completed.

