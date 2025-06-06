Seven Moists surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, June 6 (IANS) Influenced by the ongoing Lon Varratu (Come Back Home) campaign, seven Maoists, including two carrying rewards, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

Among those who laid down arms were Juglu alias Sundum Kovasi and Dasha alias Burku Podiyam, both of whom had a bounty of Rs 50,000 announced by the Chhattisgarh government. These surrendered Maoists had been actively involved in various regional committees, participating in activities such as digging roads, cutting trees, and putting up banners and posters during the Naxal bandh, police officials said.

The surrender marks a significant success for the Naxal Eradication Campaign led by Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, Deputy Inspector General Kamalochan Kashyap, and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai. Under the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, authorities have been working to integrate these former extremists into mainstream society. Extensive awareness efforts, including village-level publicity, have resulted in many Maoists choosing to abandon their militant activities.

Frustrated by the brutality of Naxalite ideology, internal conflicts, exploitation, and the harsh realities of living in the forests, these individuals opted to surrender, officials said.

According to the state's rehabilitation policy, those who renounce violence will receive assistance, including Rs 50,000, vocational training, and access to agricultural land, they said. The surrender of Maoists in the region is not an isolated incident. Since the beginning of the campaign, a total of 991 Maoists, including 238 carrying rewards, have chosen to abandon their militant pursuits.

Special forces, including the DRG, Bastar Fighters, 230th Battalion CRPF, and 195th Battalion CRPF, played a crucial role in facilitating these surrenders. Among those who recently surrendered were Juglu alias Sundum Kowasi, Dasha alias Burku Podiyam, Bhoja Ram Madvi, Lakhma alias Suti, Ratu alias Othey Kowasi, Sukhram Podiyam, and Pandru Ram Podiyam. These individuals had long been associated with different Revolutionary People's Committees (RPCs) and played active roles in insurgency efforts.

The latest wave of surrenders is seen as a critical achievement for the government and security forces, reinforcing hopes of restoring peace and stability

