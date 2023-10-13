Seven houses, sawmill gutted in Kolkata fire

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) Seven houses and a sawmill were gutted in a fire in Kolkata's Jorabagan area, but there were no casualties.

The incident occurred late Thursday night in the Kathgola Street near Nimtala crematorium.

Before the houses were gutted, the resident managed to flee to safety.

As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Fire services personnel are trying to ascertain the cause of the blaze, although they suspect a short circuit at a tea shop on the ground-floor of one of the houses.

Local councilor Meera Hazra told reporters at the spot that because of the presence of the highly inflammable items at the sawmill, the fire could spread so fast.

"Fortunately the fire has been brought totally under control and there were no casuaties,” she said.

Hazra added that she will consult with authorities over compensation or rehabilitation for the affected families.

