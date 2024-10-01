Seven children injured in bomb explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) Seven children were injured after a low-intensity bomb exploded in the Khilafatnagar locality under the Habibpur police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 p.m., triggering panic in the locality.

In a swift response from local authorities, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bhagalpur and other senior officers rushed to the crime spot to investigate the matter.

To ensure a thorough inquiry, the SSP has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by K Ramdas, the City SP of Bhagalpur.

"Three of the children were critically injured and have been admitted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur for treatment. The remaining four children sustained minor injuries," Ramdas said.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were playing inside a house when they discovered a tin box and smashed it on the ground, triggering an explosion.

Ramdas said: "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect samples from the site and determine the nature of the explosives."

Ramdas emphasised that the investigation is being conducted from all angles to uncover how the bomb was placed there and assured the public that the case will be solved soon.

Residents are equally puzzled by the incident.

Mariyam, the mother of one of the injured children, recounted that her son had gone outside to buy a notebook when the explosion occurred.

"I was inside the house when we heard a loud noise. We immediately rushed to the scene and found several children, including her son, injured," Mariyam said.

The residents remained concerned as authorities worked to determine the origin of the explosive object.

