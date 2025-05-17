Senior IPS officer Anurag Dhankar appointed new Tripura Police Chief

Agartala, May 17 (IANS) The Tripura government, on Saturday, appointed Anurag Dhankar, an IPS officer of 1994 batch cadre, as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) replacing Amitabh Ranjan, officials said.

A notification issued by the General Administration (Personnel and Training) Department said: "In the interest of public service, the Governor, in consultation with the Union Public Service Commission, is pleased to appoint Anurag Dhankar, IPS (Tripura cadre 1994 batch), DGP, Tripura, to the post of Director General of Police."

A senior police official said that Anurag Dhankar so far served Tripura in different tenures for around 16 years and he has vast knowledge in policing in the state.

The outgoing DGP Amitabh Ranjan, a 1988 batch of Indian Police Service, is scheduled to retire from service this month.

On July 28, 2022, Ranjan assumed the charge of Tripura DGP.

New DGP Anurag Dhankar is currently the Tripura DGP (Intelligence).

A postgraduate in Food Technology from CFTRI, Mysore, Anurag Dhankar also holds a Masters degree in police management from Osmania University and postgraduate diploma in cyber crimes from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

He is a certified fraud examiner from ACFE, US, and has vast experience of serving in Tripura during 1995 to 2003, the official said.

He served as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Longtharai Valley, and District Superintendent of Police of undivided West and South Tripura districts, apart from serving as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters).

During 2003-04, Anurag Dhankar also served in the UN Mission in Kosovo and during 2005 to 2013, he was on central deputation and served as Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On return from central deputation, he served as Tripura Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) from 2013 to 2016.

During 2016 to 2023, the IPS officer again went on central deputation and served as Inspector General, Research and Correctional Administration, Bureau of Police Research and Development and Inspector General (Personnel) in the Central Industrial Security Force, besides Joint Director and Additional Director in the CBI.

Anurag Dhankar has also served as the Special Investigation Team Chairman (1984 anti-Sikh riots) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He has been conferred with the police medal for meritorious service and President's police medal for distinguished service.

On September 18, 2023, Anurag Dhankar, assumed the charge of Tripura Additional Director General of Police and subsequently posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

He was promoted and posted as the Director General of Police (Intelligence) with additional charge of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) with effect from January 2024.

