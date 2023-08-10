Senior Health Ministry official robbed in Delhi, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Principal Private Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was robbed off his cellphone, wallet and other relevant documents by two unidentified individuals in Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to an FIR accessed by IANS, P. Shankar (57), a resident of R.K. Puram, was on his way home from his office in his car on Wednesday. When he reached the Panchsheel Marg-Shanti Path roundabout at around 8:15 p.m., two men on a Scooty brushed past his car.

"They started signaling to stop the car, claiming that one of them hurt his leg. As I stopped the car, the pillion rider approached me and asked me to step out of the vehicle. As I got out, the man driving the Scooty came from behind and attempted to strangle me," read the complaint.

"I fell unconscious, and when I regained my senses, my cellphone, wallet and other important documents were found to be stolen," the FIR read.

The police said they are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

