Senior citizen arrested in Kolkata on charges of raping woman in city hotel

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) A senior citizen was arrested on charges of raping a Delhi-based woman at a south Kolkata hotel last week, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint registered by the woman, a resident of New Delhi but currently staying in Kolkata for her job with a bar-cum-restaurant, she was called by the accused to the hotel room on March 7 evening on the promise of a job.

The victim had also claimed in her complaint that the accused, who is a senior citizen, claimed to be a businessman.

The accused is a resident of Bhawanipur, which comes under the same police station where the hotel is located.

In her complaint, she claimed after she reached the room on the evening of March 7, the accused raped her, and then threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

She was in a state of shock for the first couple of days and decided to remain silent for some time. However, later she contacted the police and filed a complaint.

Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. He was presented before a city court on Monday and sent to police custody.

West Bengal had been in the news for the last six months for a series of reported cases of rape and rape & murder and in many cases, the victims were minors. The most talked about case in the matter was the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises last month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.