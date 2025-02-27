Semiconductor sector has potential to transform India’s economy: Gujarat govt official

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) A robust semiconductor & electronics system design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector has the potential to transform India’s economy, enhance innovation and strengthen national security, Gujarat's Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, Mona Khandhar, said on Thursday.

Briefing the media about the 19th edition of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Vision Summit, slated to begin here on March 5, Khandhar said the three-day semiconductor summit will play a crucial role in developing a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India.

The event aims to attract global investment and strengthen India's position in the semiconductor industry.

Themed 'Silicon Gujarat: Powering India’s Semiconductor Revolution,’ the summit will focus on attracting global investments, strengthening local industries by integrating them into the global supply chain, and promoting skill development in semiconductor manufacturing.

"The semiconductor summit will be a key platform to bring together global investors, industry leaders and policymakers," she added.

The event is slated to be inaugurated by Union Minister for IT, Communication, and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Several new initiatives related to state and Central government support for the semiconductor sector are also expected to be announced.

Additionally, new social infrastructure projects in the Dholera area are likely to be unveiled.

During the summit, important agreements will be signed, including one by Micron, which will reaffirm its commitment to global environmental, health, and safety standards while operating responsibly in Gujarat.

It will feature keynote addresses, high-impact panel discussions, and insights from over 25 top government officials.

Experts will discuss cutting-edge technologies, industry trends, and transformative global collaborations aimed at making India a global leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

The event will bring together over 1,500 delegates, including top government officials, industry leaders, MSMEs, startups, and academic experts, to shape the future of India's semiconductor and electronics industry.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to visit emerging semiconductor clusters in Dholera and Sanand, which are expected to be key hubs in India's semiconductor ecosystem.

