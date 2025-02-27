Congress stages ‘mock Assembly’ outside Vidha Sabha amid deadlock

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) As the deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly continues, the Congress adopted a unique form of protest by setting up a symbolic ‘mock Assembly’ outside the legislative building.

In the makeshift Assembly, MLA Ghanshyam Mehar was appointed as the ‘Speaker’ while Congress legislators engaged in debates, raised questions, and even staged disruptions - mimicking the official proceedings inside.

Congress MLAs chose to boycott the session, instead holding their own parallel Assembly on the streets on the day that was supposed to be the final day of budget discussions inside the assembly.

Congress leaders Rafiq Khan, Manish Yadav, Indira Meena, and other MLAs launched a sharp attack on the government with pointed questions while Ghanshyam Mehar presided over the gathering as the Speaker.

Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully has not delivered his speech in the budget session due to the ongoing impasse.

Congress has accused the ruling government of deliberately obstructing the Assembly's functioning.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra stated that the party is demanding the removal of derogatory remarks made against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the Assembly records, as well as an apology from the concerned minister. However, he said that the government has remained unyielding.

"Our protest will continue until our demands are met," Dotasra asserted. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also backed the Congress protest, criticising the government for its rigid stance.

He pointed out that despite Dotasara expressing willingness to apologise before the Speaker, the ruling party remains unwilling to resolve the deadlock.

The controversy stems from a remark made by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot on February 21 regarding Indira Gandhi, which Congress deemed offensive.

In response, Congress MLAs created an uproar in the House, even approaching the Speaker’s chair in protest.

Consequently, six Congress MLAs—including Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakam Ali Khan, and Sanjay Kumar—were suspended from the Assembly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.