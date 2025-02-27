Bhumi Pednekar talks about essaying myriad of colourful characters in her cinematic journey

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is receiving a lot of positive response for ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, recently completed 10 years in the film industry as an actor. Following her milestone, the actress spoke about portraying an array of characters in her journey, and how it has shaped her career.

From her memorable debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to her recent roles, Bhumi has emerged as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of her generation.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhumi shared, "My journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and every day since has been a reminder of how far I've come. These 10 years have taught me resilience, passion, and the power of believing in oneself”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve had the privilege of playing some truly diverse characters, an overweight bride in my debut, a queer character in ‘Badhaai Do’, a journalist fighting for justice in ‘Bhakshak’, an octogenarian who defied age norms in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, a woman confronting colour biases in ‘Bala’, and someone embracing her agency in ‘Thank You For Coming’”.

The actress has essayed a variety of roles across different genres, and her career has been defined by her ability to embrace powerful, socially relevant narratives while delivering exceptional performances. Her fearless approach to portraying complex and unconventional characters has resonated deeply with audiences, making her one of Bollywood's most respected actresses.

As Bhumi celebrates this important achievement, she reflects on the lessons learned and the opportunities that continue to shape her career. The actress is said to have multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, as she remains committed to taking on roles that challenge the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on contemporary issues.

Recently, Bhumi held a special cake-cutting ceremony in Mumbai to mark 10 years of her journey. The event was attended by the media and her fans, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. The actress was dressed in black pants and a stylish long-sleeve shirt.

